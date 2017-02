ATHENS Nov 22 Greek private sector workers will walk off the job for 24 hours on Dec. 1 to protest the country's austerity budget under its new coalition government, their labour union said on Tuesday.

"The strike is against this budget of austerity and social spending cuts," said Stathis Anestis, spokesman of the country's private sector umbrella trade union GSEE. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)