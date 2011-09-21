ATHENS, Sept 21 Greece's two biggest labour unions will jointly stage 24-hour strikes on Oct. 5 and Oct. 19 to protest new austerity measures which the government is expected to agree with its international lenders to meet its fiscal targets.

"We will fight to the end, to topple this policy," Ilias Iliopoulos, general Secretary of public sector union ADEDY, told Reuters on Wednesday. "The troika (EU and IMF) and the government must go."

ADEDY had initially called a 24-hour strike for Oct. 6 but it brought the walkout one day forward to coincide with the strike by private sector union GSEE.

ADEDY and GSEE represent about 2.5 million workers or half the country's workforce. They have staged repeated strikes since the country obtained last year a EU/IMF 110-billion euro bailout to avoid bankruptcy. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)