ATHENS, Sept 21 Greece's two biggest labour
unions will jointly stage 24-hour strikes on Oct. 5 and Oct. 19
to protest new austerity measures which the government is
expected to agree with its international lenders to meet its
fiscal targets.
"We will fight to the end, to topple this policy," Ilias
Iliopoulos, general Secretary of public sector union ADEDY, told
Reuters on Wednesday. "The troika (EU and IMF) and the
government must go."
ADEDY had initially called a 24-hour strike for Oct. 6 but
it brought the walkout one day forward to coincide with the
strike by private sector union GSEE.
ADEDY and GSEE represent about 2.5 million workers or half
the country's workforce. They have staged repeated strikes since
the country obtained last year a EU/IMF 110-billion euro bailout
to avoid bankruptcy.
