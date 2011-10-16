ATHENS Oct 16 Greece will suspend a cap on
petrol prices imposed to protect consumers from price-gouging
after a court ruling suspended a strike by customs officials
that had been expected to disrupt fuel supplies, the government
said on Sunday.
The cap, which took effect from early Saturday to coincide
with a planned walkout by customs officers responsible for
clearing refinery deliveries, will be suspended from Monday, the
development and environment ministries said.
"We are monitoring and checking prices every day and in any
case we consider it necessary, we will intervene again," the
ministries said in a statement.
Customs officials called a 10-day strike on Oct. 14 to
protest at planned wage cuts, which are part of an austerity
package that is scheduled to pass parliament next week.
But they were forced to return to their jobs a few hours
later after a Greek court ruled their walkout illegal. Their
union has called a new 24-hour strike for Monday.
If the walkout continues for long, it is expected to lead to
fuel shortages, because deliveries from refiners to gas stations
usually require customs clearance.
Fuel price caps are not unusual in Greece, especially in
tourism-heavy areas during the summer holiday season. But the
measure is seldom applied nationwide.
Retail prices for fuel have jumped by as much as 50 percent
in Greece since the government raised fuel taxes last year under
terms of a bailout organised by the European Union and
International Monetary Fund.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Mark Heinrich)