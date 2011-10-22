ATHENS Oct 22 Greek seamen will extend their strike protesting against government austerity measures to Tuesday, their union said on Saturday, a move which could keep most passenger ferries docked at ports.

Greek unions staged a massive general strike this week, their biggest action in years, to protest against sweeping new austerity measures to stave off a debt default.

The measures included more flexible labour contracts, a main demand of Greece's international lenders, the International Monetary Fund and euro zone countries, aimed at boosting economic competitiveness and help it emerge from a debt crisis.

"Greek seamen are continuing their struggle to fight against the government's anti-labour measures which shatter social security rights," the Panhellenic Seamen's Federation (PNO) said in a statement.

