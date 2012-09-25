By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Sept 26 Greek workers on Wednesday hold
their first major anti-austerity strike since a coalition
government took power in June, grounding flights, disrupting
local transport and shutting public service offices.
Called by the country's two biggest unions that represent
half the work force, the walkout is expected to bring out
thousands of Greeks to the streets to protest at a new round of
belt-tightening demanded by EU and IMF lenders.
"We call on everyone to take part in the strike and resist
the austerity measures that hurt Greek people and the economy,"
said unionist Despoina Spanou of the ADEDY labour group.
"This strike is only the beginning in our fight."
The traditional summer break has allowed the
conservative-led government of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras to
enjoy relative calm on the streets since coming to power.
But ADEDY and its private sector counterpart GSEE were
predicting a big turnout on Wednesday to end the seasonal lull.
About 3,000 police - twice the number usually deployed -
will stand guard in the centre of Athens as authorities brace
for the rioting that has marked past rallies. Athens last
witnessed serious violence in February, when protesters set
shops and banks ablaze as parliament approved an austerity bill.
Ships will stay docked, shops will pull down shutters and
museums and monuments will be closed to visitors throughout the
day on Wednesday. Air traffic controllers will walk off the job
for three hours and hospitals will operate on emergency staff.
Much of the union anger is directed at spending cuts worth
nearly 12 billion euros ($15.55 billion) over the next two years
that Greece has promised the European Union and International
Monetary Fund in an effort to unlock its next tranche of aid.
The bulk of those cuts are expected from slashing wages,
pensions and welfare benefits, heaping a new wave of misery on
Greeks who say repeated rounds of austerity have pushed them to
the brink and failed to transform the country for the better.
A survey by the MRB polling agency last week showed that
more than 90 percent of Greeks believe the planned cuts are
unfair and burden the poor, with the vast majority expecting
more austerity in coming years.
But with Greece facing certain bankruptcy and a potential
euro zone exit without further aid, Samaras's government has
little choice but to push through the unpopular measures, which
have also exposed fissures in his fragile coalition.
With Greece in its fifth year of recession and no light at
the end of the austerity tunnel, analysts warn that Greek
patience is wearing thin and a strong public backlash could tear
apart the weak conservative-led coalition.
"What people want to tell Samaras is that they are hurt and
Samaras could use this to demand concessions from the troika,"
said MRB polling director Dimitris Mavros.
"The people are willing to give the government time, but on
certain conditions like cracking down on tax evasion and
securing a bailout extension. If the government succeeds in
that, its life will also be extended."