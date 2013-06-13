By Karolina Tagaris and Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, June 13 Buses and subway trains stopped
running in Athens on Thursday as Greek workers began to stage a
nationwide strike in protest against the "sudden death" of state
broadcaster ERT, switched off in the middle of the night by the
government.
Greece's two biggest labour unions plan to bring much of the
near-bankrupt country to a standstill during the 24-hour strike
against Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's decision to close down
ERT, which they describe as "coup-like move... to gag unbiased
information."
The government described its decision to shut the
75-year-old broadcaster as a temporary measure before its
relaunch in slimmed-down form.
But the move infuriated the coalition partners keeping
Samaras in power, restoring an atmosphere of crisis in a country
that had seemed to be emerging from the political drama
accompanying one of the worst peacetime economic collapses in
history.
Iron shutters blocked the entrance to the state-run Athens
subway stations early on Thursday and city buses did not run.
Several marches are expected to culminate in demonstrations
outside ERT's headquarters, where workers have gathered since
the closure was announced.
But there was little sign of private businesses joining the
strike. City streets were full with commuters and car traffic,
supermarkets were open for business and cafes were serving
customers as usual.
"The lowest ERT employee is making in a day what I'm making
in a week, so why should I strike for them?," said vegetable
vendor Yannis Papailias as he sorted out his wares.
"Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their jobs. Who
protested for them?", said waitress Maria Skylakou as she served
coffee to customers.
Representing about 2.5 million workers, the unions have gone
on strike repeatedly since Europe's debt crisis erupted in late
2009, although action has been less frequent and more muted
lately than last year when marches frequently turned violent.
The last nationwide strike was in February.
"CATASTROPHIC PLANS"
"In a systematic and autocratic way, the government has
abolished the rights of workers and citizens one by one," said
the public sector union ADEDY, which is organising the walkout
with its private sector sister union GSEE.
"We call on every worker and every citizen to fight to
overthrow the government's catastrophic plans," ADEDY said.
Separately, a union representing journalists in Athens has
called an indefinite strike of members, preventing some
newspapers from appearing and forcing commercial broadcasters to
air reruns of sitcoms and soap operas instead of the news.
The Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation ERT has shed viewers
with the rise of commercial television, and its three statewide
channels had a combined audience share of only 13 percent. Many
Greeks regard it as a wasteful source of patronage jobs for
political parties. But the abruptness with which it was shut -
with newscasters cut off in mid-sentence - was a shock.
Samaras said he would press ahead with plans to reform ERT
and relaunch it as a leaner and more efficient organisation,
dismissing the broadcaster's defenders as hypocrites who would
block needed reforms.
Shutting the broadcaster was proof of the political will
needed to transform Greece from "a real Jurassic Park, the only
place on earth where dinosaurs survived", he said.
The opposition's rhetoric was no less heated. Left wing
leader Alexis Tsipras, addressing protesting ERT workers in
Greece's second biggest city Thessaloniki, called on Greeks to
defend democracy.
"What we experienced yesterday was unprecedented, not only
for Greece but for all of Europe," Tsipras said. "Public
television goes dark only in two circumstances: when a country
is occupied by foreign forces or when there is a coup."
Most public sector activity is expected to come to a halt
during Thursday's strike, with train and bus employees and
bankers among various groups joining the walkout.
Unemployment has climbed to almost 27 percent in Greece
after more than 850,000 jobs, most in the private sector, were
wiped out since the beginning of Greece's six-year recession.
About 2,600 ERT employees are to lose their jobs. Some of
them are to be re-hired in the new broadcaster which is expected
to employee about 1,200 people.