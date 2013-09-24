ATHENS, Sept 24 Greek public sector workers went
on strike for the second time in a week on Tuesday, shutting
schools and leaving hospitals with skeleton staff, as inspectors
from Greece's foreign lenders checked if the country was meeting
its bailout targets.
From municipal police to teachers, workers began a 48-hour
strike against plans to cut thousands of public sector jobs,
public anger fuelled by the killing of an anti-racism rapper by
a supporter of the far-right Golden Dawn party.
ADEDY, the public sector umbrella union which organised the
walkout, said government efforts to reduce the 600,000 strong
civil service was "the most merciless plan" to eliminate
workers' rights.
The government has dubbed the plan a "mobility scheme",
meaning workers will have to find work in another department
within eight months or be laid off. The workers say the
government is firing them indiscriminately at a time when Greece
in enduring its worst peacetime crisis and record unemployment.
"We call on the workers ... the self-employed, the
unemployed, the pensioners, the youth and everyone affected by
these policies to give their resounding presence," ADEDY said.
Various groups, among them teachers, municipal police and
doctors, planned to march towards the main Syntagma square later
on Tuesday.
The trio of the country's European Union, International
Monetary Fund and European Central Bank, which began their
review this week, were due to visit Administrative Reform
Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday.
The latest review by the lenders, which have bailed out
Greece with more than 240 billion euros ($323.82 billion), will
determine the size of a third bailout to keep the country afloat
and is expected to last at least until the end of next month.
Backed by a vocal anti-bailout opposition which has openly
called on citizens to take to the streets to overthrow the
government, unions have stepped up protests in recent months.
Scores of municipal police dressed in black instead of their
traditional green uniforms staged a mock funeral in Athens on
Monday and somberly marched behind a hearse across the city
centre, carrying wreaths and singing psalms.
But the latest labour action has also turned into a protest
to mark the fatal stabbing of Pavlos Fissas by a self-proclaimed
supporter of the far-right Golden Dawn party last week.
ADEDY and its private sector union GSEE, which represent
about 2.5 million workers, have brought people to the streets
repeatedly since the crisis broke out in 2009 and plan to stage
an anti-fascism rally in the Syntagma Square on Wednesday.
Syriza called on Greeks to join the rally "to defend
democracy, dignity and civilisation".
"A massive presence will be the most resounding condemnation
of the Golden Dawn murderers of Pavlos Fissas," Syriza said.
Golden Dawn, Greece's third most popular party, denies
involvement in the killing and says the 45-year-old attacker,
who has been charged with murder, was not a
member.