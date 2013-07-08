ATHENS, July 8 Thousands of Greek municipal
workers and state school teachers took to the streets of Athens
on Monday to protest against the public sector layoffs that the
government has promised its international lenders in exchange
for bailout funds.
Euro zone finance ministers were due to decide on Monday how
to keep Greece afloat and had threatened to delay the latest 8.1
billion euro payment to Athens to put more pressure on it to
enact unpopular reforms.
More than 6,000 local administration workers, among them
guards and uniformed municipal police on motorbikes, marched to
the Administrative Reform Ministry in central Athens, waving
black flags, honking horns and sounding sirens.
"Take your memorandum and get out of here!" the workers
chanted, in the first protest since the lenders completed their
latest review of Greece's cost cutting efforts on Sunday, a sign
of the resistance the government may face.
"They won't succeed - we will fight it," said POE-OTA, the
federation of local government unions, which held a 24-hour
nationwide strike. The largest public sector union ADEDY also
staged a work stoppage in Athens.
Greece has struggled to convince the "troika" of lenders
from the European Union, European Central Bank and International
Monetary Fund that it can deliver on its pledges and shrink its
spendthrift public sector, widely blamed by many Greeks for the
debt crisis.
Public sector layoffs are a taboo in Greece, where a sixth
year of recession has made one in four jobless and eroded living
standards.
After missing a June deadline, Athens agreed to put 12,500
state workers into a "mobility scheme" by September, meaning
they will be transferred or fired within a year. Around 3,500 of
those will be municipal workers and another 2,000 will be
teachers, government officials have said.
A second wave of 12,500 staff will be placed in the scheme
by the end of the year. The government has also promised to fire
4,000 state workers this year.