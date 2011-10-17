* The week when "everything will be decided" minister says
* 48-hour strike to coincide with austerity vote
ATHENS, Oct 17 Greece faces a crucial test this
week, when much of the country is expected to be shut down by a
48-hour strike reaching a peak on Thursday as parliament votes
on a sweeping package of austerity measures demanded by
international lenders.
Greece's two main unions, representing about half the four
million-strong workforce, have promised one of the biggest
strikes since the crisis began two years ago, hitting food and
fuel supplies, disrupting transport and leaving hospitals run by
skeleton staff.
Prime Minister George Papandreou, trailing badly in opinion
polls, has defied the protests, pledging to push through a
deeply unpopular package that includes tax rises, pay and
pension cuts, job layoffs and changes to collective pay deals.
His four-seat majority is expected to hold up with the
support of smaller opposition parties, but at least two members
of the ruling PASOK party may oppose part of the bill when the
vote is called, probably in two stages on Wednesday and
Thursday.
With European Union leaders racing to prepare a
comprehensive new bailout deal in time for a summit on Oct. 23,
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said this was the week
"during which many things, maybe everything will be decided".
Trapped in deep recession and strangled by a public debt
equivalent to some 162 percent of gross domestic product, Greece
has been shut out of bond markets and would run out of money
within weeks without international support.
Many economists believe Athens can no longer avoid
defaulting on its debt, but in a newspaper interview on Sunday,
Papandreou said a default would be a "catastrophe" for Greece.
Inspectors from the EU and the International Monetary Fund
were in Athens last week and have recommended releasing a vital
8 billion euro aid tranche to enable the government to keep
paying its bills past November.
That will only provide temporary relief and they urged
Papandreou's struggling Socialist government to push ahead with
further belt-tightening, on top of what are already the deepest
cuts in Greece's postwar history.
Papandreou was scheduled to meet President Karolos Papoulias
at 0930 GMT and hold an informal cabinet meeting at 1330 GMT to
brief them on the Greek debt talks.
VIOLENCE
Memories are still fresh of the violent clashes between riot
police and anti-austerity demonstrators in June, and police will
be ready to crack down on signs of trouble during the strikes
this week.
"We are fully aware of the huge changes in people's lives
and the problems the economic crisis poses to public services,"
the ministers for health, education and transport said in a
joint statement published on their websites.
"But either we do everything now or we face disaster," they
said, calling for unity from all PASOK deputies.
"Obstructing the operations of the state in sensitive
sectors is an attempt to worsen conditions and undermine the
fight the country and its citizens are engaged in."
The strike on Wednesday and Thursday will hit public sector
institutions including tax offices, state schools and airports
as well as banks and businesses ranging from taxis and clothes
shops to suppliers of everyday staples like bakers.
Even judges will hold indefinite stoppages, only issuing
rulings on major cases.
Customs officials who clear fuel refinery deliveries hold a
24-hour strike on Monday and will decide whether to extend their
action, potentially hitting petrol supplies.
A 48-hour strike by seamen, starting on Monday, has brought
passenger ferries to a halt, disrupting traffic to the country's
dozens of islands. "Leave the seamen and their pensions alone,
there's too few of us left anyway," George Nikolaidis of the
seamen's union told a private radio station.
Public transport services in Athens are expected to be
operating at least some services to ferry demonstrators to the
main site of the protest in Syntagma Square, outside parliament.
Papandreou's ruling PASOK party has seen its ratings drop
sharply in recent months as it meets the tough terms imposed in
return for EU and IMF aid, while state buildings have been
occupied and groups ranging from taxi drivers to lawyers and
municipal workers stage daily protests.
