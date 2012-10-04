* Former minister found hanged in own home
* Greece investigating many politicians in graft probe
ATHENS Oct 4 A former Greek deputy interior
minister being investigated by the financial police on suspicion
of amassing ill-gotten wealth has committed suicide, police said
on Thursday.
A family member found Leonidas Tzanis, a socialist
politician, at his home in the central Greek town of Volos on
Thursday evening, a police official said. He had hanged himself.
Tzanis served as deputy interior minister from 1999-2000
after being elected to parliament as a lawmaker for the
socialist PASOK party in 1993. A lawyer, he was married with two
children.
No further details were available on the circumstances
surrounding his death.
Mired in a crippling debt crisis and battling to stave off
bankruptcy, Greece has stepped up investigations into
high-profile individuals to show it is serious about cracking
down on corruption and reining in a political class widely
viewed as having enriched itself at the expense of poorer
Greeks.
Last month, the government announced the financial police
was investigating 32 politicians on suspicion of having acquired
ill-gotten wealth.
The country has seen a surge in the number of suicides,
which has largely been blamed on the toll that austerity
measures have taken on a nation angry and exhausted from
repeated rounds of wage and pension cuts.