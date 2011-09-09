ATHENS, Sept 9 Greece has started to get responses to its letter of inquiry on a planned bond swap and they look positive, but no number on the take-up rate will be announced on Friday or next week, the head of the country's debt agency (PDMA) told Reuters.

"The letter of inquiry (LOI) responses have started to come in and they are looking very positive," said PDMA Chief Petros Christodoulou.

"There will not be a number coming out of Athens today or next week for that matter," he said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Ingrid Melander)