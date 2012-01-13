ATHENS Jan 13 Greece has not decided yet on whether it will submit a law to force creditors in a bond swap, a government spokesman said on Friday, adding that if it did so it would not be in the next couple of days.

"There is no decision on if and when a law on forcing creditors in the bond swap would be submitted," Pantelis Kapsis told Reuters.

Center-left daily Ta Nea said on Friday that the government would submit such a bill by Monday. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Ingrid Melander)