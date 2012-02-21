ATHENS Feb 21 Greece aims to complete a bond swap with private investors by March 12 as part of an international bailout agreed with euro zone finance ministers on Tuesday, a source within the Greek finance ministry said.

As part of the rescue package, private sector holders of Greek debt will take losses of 53.5 percent on the nominal value of their bonds to help reduce Greece's debt mountain. (Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Matt Robinson)