ATHENS, March 7 Thirty major holders of Greek government bonds said on Wednesday they will take part in the country's debt swap, increasing chances of the deal going through.

These bondholders represent 39.3 percent of the debt eligible for the exchange, or 81 billion euros.

They include the twelve members of the steering committee of bank lobby IIF, who already said on Monday that they would take part in the debt swap. (Writing by Ingrid Melander)