ATHENS, March 8 Greece's bond swap is
going well, the country's finance minister told a cabinet
meeting on Thursday ahead of a 2000 GMT deadline, one cabinet
member told reporters.
"Venizelos informed the cabinet that the PSI (debt swap) is
going well, there are no surprises," said a minister who took
part in the meeting and declined to be named.
Athens must secure the deal as part of a financial bailout
that will allow it to redeem debt coming due in less than two
weeks. Missing that repayment would potentially destabilize the
euro zone's financial system and undermine the euro.
