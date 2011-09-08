* Take-up rate of 70 pct would bode well for debt swap
* Participation rate seen high in Europe
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Sept 8 Greek bankers said on Thursday
that a 70 percent participation rate in a bond swap to buy
Athens more time to emerge from a severe debt crisis would be
enough to clinch a deal in October.
Athens has asked banks and insurers in 57 countries to say
by Sept. 9 whether they intend to take its debt exchange offer,
a key part of a second 109 billion euro bailout package it
clinched in July to avoid bankruptcy.
Last month Greece turned the screws on investors, saying it
may not go ahead with the debt swap if holders of less than 90
percent of the bonds take part in the scheme, which foresees an
average 21 percent haircut on portfolios.
A day before the deadline expires for bond holders to
express interest, officials would not confirm press reports of
75 percent take-up, slightly above the official 60-70 percent
participation rate announced last month. But Greek bankers said
this was no reason to worry about the deal.
"Even with a participation rate of 70 percent or better,
which is my current view, the PSI (private sector involvement)
will proceed," said an Athens-based banker close to the
procedures.
Under pressure from European taxpayers, euro zone
governments insisted the private sector share the burden of
averting Greece's collapse before agreeing the new bailout.
Meeting the target will mean that 135 billion euros of
outstanding Greek government bonds maturing by 2020 will be
swapped or rolled over, giving Athens cash-flow relief and time
to get its fiscal house in order.
There have been concerns a low participation rate could
force reluctant euro zone partners to cough up more cash but the
banker said there were other ways to make up the difference.
"At that rate, any shortfall can be covered by reallocating
funds in the bailout package," he said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
The proposal aims to ease Greece's debt burden by swapping
bonds with a maturity of up to 10 years for 30- or 15-year paper
with additional guarantees, to make them less risky to hold than
the original debt.
A source close to the procedures said the feeler by Athens
on bondholders' intentions on the swap offer would show strong
take-up in Europe, where the majority of Greek debt was sold for
years.
"In Europe the take-up rate will eventually be high, 90
percent is not out of reach," the source told Reuters.
Another source close to the talks said on Wednesday it would
take time to conclude the deal and roadshows were still taking
place in Asia and America.
Greek and European lenders such as National Bank of Greece
(NBGr.AT), France's BNP Paribas , Belgian group Dexia
and Germany's Commerzbank are among the
biggest holders of Greek bonds.
The International Institute of Finance (IIF), a global
banking group that is leading the bond swap talks, said on
Tuesday it was confident the plan would eventually win the
necessary investor support. It had said in
August take up was at 60-70 percent.
On Tuesday the head of the Greek debt agency said officials
were pleased with progress, while he made clear no official
announcement should be expected Sept. 9, indicating more time
was needed for the deal.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Dina Kyriakidou)