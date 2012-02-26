BRIEF-Rent-A-Center confirms receipt of director nominations from Engaged Capital
* Rent-A-Center, Inc. Confirms receipt of director nominations from Engaged Capital
ATHENS Feb 26 Greece has set a March 8 deadline for investors to participate in its unprecedented bond swap aimed at sharply reducing its debt burden, according to a document outlining the offer.
Greece formally launched the bond swap offer to private holders of its bonds on Friday, setting in motion the largest-ever sovereign debt restructuring in the hope of getting its finances back on track.
In the document, Greece said the March 8 deadline could be extended if needed. Athens in the past has said it wants to conclude the transaction by March 12.
The swap is part of a second, 130 billion euro ($175.02 billion) rescue package to claw Greece back from the brink of a default that had threatened to send shockwaves through the financial system and punish other weak euro zone members.
($1 = 0.7428 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Link Capital Financial Services Ltd reports 7.5 percent passive stake in Delta Technology Holdings Ltd as of February 16 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mhrku3 Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Feb 23 Buyout firm Advent International raised the stakes in a battle for German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel on Thursday with a 3.6 billion euro ($3.8 billion) takeover offer, giving management until Monday to respond.