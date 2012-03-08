EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 17)
BRUSSELS, Feb 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
ATHENS, March 8 Nearly 95 percent of bondholders had signed up for a debt swap to lighten Greece's debt burden an hour before the 2000 GMT deadline expired, a senior Greek government official said on Thursday.
"About an hour before the deadline expired, the participation rate was nearing 95 percent and responses were still coming in," a Greek government official told Reuters.
That meant Greece had easily topped the 90 percent target for participation it had set itself, in a major boost for the debt-stricken country. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)
BRUSSELS, Feb 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 17 Pioneer Energy Services Corp, which provides contract land drilling services, posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by pricing pressure and lower margins.
* Michael Krensavage reports 7.2 percent stake in RTI Surgical Inc as of December 31 - SEC filing