ATHENS, Sept 15 More than 82 percent of private
Greek bondholders have expressed interest in taking part in a
debt swap that forms a part of the second bailout of the
cash-strapped country, newspaper Imerisia said on Thursday.
The 82 percent participation rate concerns only banks,
excluding pension funds or mutual funds, Imerisia added. The
newspaper cited "sources", without elaborating further.
"The government's target for a 90 percent participation rate
will be achieved," Imerisia said, citing these sources.
The debt swap is a key part of a planned, second Greek
bailout, which was agreed by EU leaders in July. Under its
provisions, private investors are expected to share the cost of
the rescue plan, by exchanging their Greek government bonds with
longer-maturity, lower-coupon paper.
Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos has asked his
counterparts in 57 countries to tell him by Sept. 9 how many of
their banks intend to take part in the debt swap. Greece has
said it might cancel the transaction if the participation is
less than 90 percent. Bankers said last week the take-up rate
was at about 70 percent.
Two Greek state banks, holding about 6 percent of all Greek
government bonds eligible to take part in the debt swap,
announced on Wednesday they would participate.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)