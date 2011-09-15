ATHENS, Sept 15 More than 82 percent of private Greek bondholders have expressed interest in taking part in a debt swap that forms a part of the second bailout of the cash-strapped country, newspaper Imerisia said on Thursday.

The 82 percent participation rate concerns only banks, excluding pension funds or mutual funds, Imerisia added. The newspaper cited "sources", without elaborating further.

"The government's target for a 90 percent participation rate will be achieved," Imerisia said, citing these sources.

The debt swap is a key part of a planned, second Greek bailout, which was agreed by EU leaders in July. Under its provisions, private investors are expected to share the cost of the rescue plan, by exchanging their Greek government bonds with longer-maturity, lower-coupon paper.

Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos has asked his counterparts in 57 countries to tell him by Sept. 9 how many of their banks intend to take part in the debt swap. Greece has said it might cancel the transaction if the participation is less than 90 percent. Bankers said last week the take-up rate was at about 70 percent.

Two Greek state banks, holding about 6 percent of all Greek government bonds eligible to take part in the debt swap, announced on Wednesday they would participate. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)