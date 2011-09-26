(Adds newspaper report of 40-50 pct haircut talk)

* Bond swap take up improves, paper says

* Greece/IMF discuss bigger haircut - paper (Adds background, more quotes)

ATHENS, Sept 26 The participation of private sector bondholders in a Greek debt swap plan is nearing 85 percent, taking it closer to a target set in July for the deal to go through, Greek daily Eleftherotypia said on Monday, citing unnamed government sources.

Athens has been struggling to gather the 90 percent participation it said it needed to press on with the deal, part of July's deal with the European Union to stave off default. As part of the deal, banks are meant to take a 21 percent haircut on their Greek government bonds.

In a separate story, the newspaper wrote that the IMF and Greece discussed over the weekend the possibility of applying a haircut of 40 to 50 percent or more on Greek debt if necessary in a second phase.

"A haircut of at least 40 percent of Greek bonds, was put on the table at the meeting between (IMF head) Lagarde, (ECB head) Trichet and (Greek Finance Minister) Venizelos, at the Fund's offices yesterday," the liberal daily said.

For their part, bankers and private sector analysts have stressed that commitments to the deal on the 21-percent haircut remain only indicative ahead of it being launched -- and that all bets could be off were it to become clear Greece was heading into a deeper default.

Evangelos Venizelos met the IMF's Christine Lagarde in Washington during the fund's semiannual meetings over the weekend, which were dominated by talk of how to stop the Greek debt crisis from threatening the global economy.

"According to reliable sources, the idea was discussed, but there was an agreement for a 21 percent haircut to go ahead first ... The same sources told Eleftherotypia that 'if necessary, in a second phase they will go ahead with a bigger haircut'".

The Greek Finance Ministry was not immediately available for comment.

On Friday, Athens sought to play down Greek newspaper reports it was considering various new solutions to its debt crisis, including a 50 percent haircut for its banking creditors. It said it was focusing on the EU's July deal, which combines a new, 109-billion euro bailout and the debt swap with a haircut of about 21 percent.

"Government sources claim that the participation of the private sector (in the July plan) is nearing 85 percent," Eleftherotypia said.

"If the participation is near 90 percent, as in this case, but it misses the target, the EU may say (the plan) is successful and find the money to cover the gap elsewhere. The bond swap programme is expected to be concluded by the end of October," the liberal daily added. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Tatiana Fragou; editing by Patrick Graham)