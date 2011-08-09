ATHENS Aug 9 Greece's Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) sold 812.5 million euros of 6-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield falling by 5 basis points compared to a previous, larger auction in July.

The sale's bid-cover ratio was 3.06, up from 2.88 in the previous auction of 1.625 billion euros of 6-month T-bills. Greece paid a yield of 4.85 percent, slightly down from 4.90 percent in the July 12 auction, the PDMA said.

Foreign bidders bought about 25 percent of the issue, PDMA chief Petros Christodoulou told Reuters. Their share in the previous auction was slightly lower at 22 percent. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Harry Papachristou)