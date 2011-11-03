FOREX-Yen holds gains, European political risks generate safe-haven demand
* French political woes hit euro, other EU election risks weigh
ATHENS Nov 3 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou said on Thursday talks with the opposition must start immediately.
"My position is that talks with the opposition for the formation of a broader scheme should start immediately. Let's do it as fast a possible, carefully, without dangers," Papandreou said during a parliamentary debate.
Papandreou said earlier on Thursday he was willing to drop a planned referendum on Greece's euro zone bailout package if the opposition was willing to back it in parliament. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)
* French political woes hit euro, other EU election risks weigh
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02072017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Japan External Trade Organisation Chief Director General Kazuya Nakajo and Executive Vice President Shigeki Maedi to s
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise