ATHENS Nov 3 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou said on Thursday talks with the opposition must start immediately.

"My position is that talks with the opposition for the formation of a broader scheme should start immediately. Let's do it as fast a possible, carefully, without dangers," Papandreou said during a parliamentary debate.

Papandreou said earlier on Thursday he was willing to drop a planned referendum on Greece's euro zone bailout package if the opposition was willing to back it in parliament. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)