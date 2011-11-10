ATHENS Nov 10 Greek political leaders arrived on Thursday at the president's mansion in a fresh attempt to clinch an elusive deal on a new coalition government, a Reuters reporter said.

Outgoing Prime Minister George Papandreou, conservative party leader Antonis Samaras and far-right leader George Karatzaferis started the meeting with President Karolos Papoulias.

The collapse late on Wednesday of a deal on naming the house speaker as prime minister revived the chances of former European Central Bank vice president Lucas Papademos heading the coalition, sources said. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Ingrid Melander)