ATHENS Nov 7 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou and opposition leader Antonis Samaras have talked on the phone on Monday and will hold further conversations later in the day, a government official said.

Papandreou and Samaras agreed late on Sunday to form a coalition government to implement a European Union bailout deal for their cash-strapped country. Monday's talks are about agreeing on the new government's leader. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Ingrid Melander)