ATHENS Nov 9 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou left parliament in the early hours of Wednesday and talks on a new coalition government would continue later in the day, a government official said.

"The prime minister has left parliament. Negotiations will continue tomorrow," the official, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

Greece's party leaders have been locked in talks since Monday on who will lead a short-term coalition, agreed to push through an EU/IM bailout deal, until early elections in February. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)