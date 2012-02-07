ATHENS Feb 7 Talks between Greece and its private creditors on a bond swap and reforms to make the country's economy more competitive were constructive, a spokesman for the group representing private bondholders said on Tuesday.

Greece's prime minister and finance minister held talks late on Tuesday with Charles Dallara, Jean Lemierre and Josef Ackermann, representatives from the International Institute of Finance (IIF) which negotiates on behalf of private creditors.

"They had constructive discussions on the PSI (bond swap) and the reform program," an IIF spokesman said.

He said Dallara and Lemierre would leave for Paris on Wednesday and would continue consultations with investors and creditors. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; writing by Karolina Tagaris; editing by David Stamp)