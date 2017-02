ATHENS Feb 9 Greek political leaders failed to agree on the level of cuts to supplementary pensions as part of terms for a new financing package from foreign lenders, officials from Greece's socialist and conservative parties said on Thursday.

Leaders of the three political parties in the coalition government are due to resume talks later on Thursday to resolve the issue, Socialist party spokesman Panos Beglitis said.

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou, Writing by Deepa Babington)