ATHENS Feb 9 Greek far-right leader
George Karatzaferis said on Thursday he expected political
leaders to bridge differences on a new EU/IMF bailout plan soon.
"I believe the small disagreement among political leaders
over the supplementary pensions will be resolved and that the
deal will be submitted to parliament in the coming days, maybe
on Sunday, to be voted on," Karatzaferis told Reuters.
His LAOS party is part of a coalition government tasked with
bringing Greece out of its debt crisis.
