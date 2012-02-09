ATHENS Feb 9 Greek far-right leader George Karatzaferis said on Thursday he expected political leaders to bridge differences on a new EU/IMF bailout plan soon.

"I believe the small disagreement among political leaders over the supplementary pensions will be resolved and that the deal will be submitted to parliament in the coming days, maybe on Sunday, to be voted on," Karatzaferis told Reuters.

His LAOS party is part of a coalition government tasked with bringing Greece out of its debt crisis. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Ingrid Melander)