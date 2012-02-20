ATHENS Feb 20 Euro zone countries appear
to have agreed on some measures to lower Greece's debt burden,
but are still discussing the size of losses private bondholders
will be asked to take, a Greek finance ministry official said on
Monday.
"There appears to be an agreement on lowering the interest
rate of the initial (EU/IMF) loans to Greece as well as on the
participation of Greek bonds held in the investment portfolios
of (euro zone) national central banks in the debt swap plan,"
the official said on condition of anonymity.
Speaking ahead of a meeting of Eurogroup finance ministers
in Brussels on Monday, the official said questions remained over
the transfer to Greece of profits accrued by the European
Central Bank on its Greek government bond portfolio.
The source added: "The possibility of a deeper involvement
of the private sector in the PSI debt swap (private sector
involvement), mainly through the management of accrued debt
interest, continues to be discussed."
