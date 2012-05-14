ATHENS May 14 Greece's president will continue talks on forming a coalition government with all parties that made it into parliament in an inconclusive May 6 election apart from the ultra right, state TV reported on Monday.

The meeting will take place at 1100 GMT on Tuesday and follows two rounds of fruitless negotiations between President Karolos Papoulias and party leaders. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Peter Graff)