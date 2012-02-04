ATHENS Feb 4 Greece has agreed with euro zone partners on how to recapitalise Greek banks after a planned bond swap, but has yet to resolve issues related to labour reform and spending cuts in talks with lenders, the country's finance minister said on Saturday.

Evangelos Venizelos described a conference call on Saturday with counterparts from fellow euro zone nations as "very difficult" and said talks related to Greece's rescue plan must be concluded by Sunday night.

"The Eurogroup teleconference was very difficult," Venizelos told reporters.

"There is great impatience and great pressure not only from the three institutions that make up the troika but also from euro zone member states, each of whom have their own criteria, their own problems, their own priorities." (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)