* Junior coalition partners express reservations
* Insist Greece must ask for more time to meet targets
By George Georgiopoulos and Dina Kyriakidou
ATHENS, Aug 1 Greek political leaders agreed to
11.5 billion euros ($14.14 billion) of austerity cuts demanded
under its bailout terms, opening the way for a deal with foreign
lenders within the month, Greek officials said on Wednesday.
The junior partners in the conservative-led coalition
government of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras set aside demands
for an immediate renegotiation of the terms of the deal to ease
talks with the troika of IMF and EU lenders.
With 3.2 billion euros worth of bond payments due in August,
the clock is ticking for Greece to please visiting troika
inspectors who will rule on whether Athens gets more cash from
its 130-billion-euro bailout.
"The prime minister's proposal was accepted by political
leaders," Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras told reporters
after a nearly three-hour meeting.
Samaras and Stournaras have made clear they do not want to
raise the issue of renegotiating the bailout deal with lenders
before Greece regains credibility after two years of missed
targets and empty promises.
Greek officials say Athens has fallen behind because of a
deeper than expected recession. Lenders blame the slow
implementation of growth-boosting reforms and say the programme
must be given a chance to succeed before being adapted.
Greek party leaders had been struggling for weeks to find
the measures the troika demanded for 2013-2014, which include
salary, pension and benefit cuts certain to further upset a
public reeling from two years of austerity.
MORE TIME
Over the weekend it appeared that an overall agreement was
near on the cuts but the junior partners and especially Greek
Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos had insisted Greece must
demand two more years to achieve its targets.
Officials close to Samaras said he had made clear to his
political partners that Greece had no choice but to agree to the
measures now and renegotiate later.
"He told them that any other decision would lead Greece to
isolation and may mean its exit from the euro," an aide told
Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Venizelos told reporters after the meeting he still believed
Greece should demand an immediate renegotiation of the package
to win more time but that he was setting aside his request for
now in the interest of the country.
"We are not the ones to lead the country to elections," he
said. "I am forced to accept the prime minister's view because
he is the one responsible."
The debate showed the first serious cracks in the uneasy
coalition between the two leftist and conservative parties.
The smaller, Democratic Left party tried to convince
supporters after the meeting it remained faithful to
pre-election pledges to renegotiate the bailout.
"We will not take measures to further burden Greek society,"
its leader Fotis Kouvelis told reporters. "We are not giving up
the effort to ... detach ourselves from the burdensome bailout
terms."
($1 = 0.8132 euros)
