* Greek PM Samaras says want to renegotiate bailout policies
* Says that does not mean to change fiscal targets but more
time needed
* Pledges series of measures to boost growth
(Adds reaction, quotes, background)
By Dina Kyriakidou and George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, July 6 Greece will meet targets set by
international lenders, but needs more time and wants to
renegotiate policies that make its fiscal situation worse by
preventing a return to economic growth, Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras said on Friday.
In his first policy speech since taking office, Samaras
outlined his government's priorities before a confidence vote on
Sunday. Samaras said his aim was not to demand a change of the
goals set in the 130 billion euro bailout deal keeping Greece
afloat, but in the austerity policies imposed to meet them.
"We don't want to change the targets," Samaras told
parliament. "What needs to change is that which is hampering us
from attaining the targets. We want to fight the recession."
The ruling coalition of Samaras's centre-right New Democracy
party and two centre-left groups which emerged after June 17
elections wants to change austerity measures that have hit the
poor hardest and stifled an economy shrinking for a fifth year.
Samaras, who was laid low by eye surgery days after being
named prime minister, conceded that Greece had missed targets
included in its bailout programme but promised to do everything
to keep the country in the euro.
He outlined an agenda of growth-boosting measures - ranging
from speeding up privatisations to tax reform and battling
bureaucracy to making the country investment-friendly.
But he lashed out at euro zone partners who have openly said
Greece risks leaving the euro if it fails to keep its pledges,
saying it was difficult to move ahead with privatisations while
foreign leaders publicly discuss such options.
"We can't have foreign officials speaking publicly about
Greece returning to the drachma," he said. "They can't undermine
what we are trying to achieve.... This must stop."
Greece, which is due to run out of cash in weeks without
support from the troika of EU, International Monetary Fund and
European Central Bank lenders, has fallen behind agreed targets
partly due to a two-month political limbo of repeat elections.
It was due to come up with an additional 11.7 billion euros
of cuts in June to merit the next loan instalment.
NEED MORE TIME
Samaras said it was clear fiscal adjustment would take more
than two years, as initially agreed with lenders, repeating a
pre-election call to lessen the pain of austerity by getting the
troika to extend the period to four years.
"The adjustment must not take place over two years, but
longer. And the programme misses its targets because of the
recession, this is no reason to take more fiscal measures as we
have done so far. Recession must be stopped, not continuously
deepen," he said.
"With this uncontrolled recession, the programme's funding
needs are rising. We want this to stop and to start getting out
of this dead end," he said. "This is the subject of our
'renegotiation'."
European leaders have made clear there is little room to
manoeuvre and Greece must catch up with lost time on its
commitments if it is to receive any more cash. A total of 240
billion euros have been pledged to Greece so far in a rescue
effort aimed at stopping its debt crisis from spreading to the
rest of the euro zone.
Samaras's conservative government has stumbled off to a
rocky start, with its initial pick for finance minister
resigning over health problems and the prime minister himself
unable to travel to an EU summit because of his eye surgery.
On Thursday he met top officials from the troika, on their
first meet-and-greet visit since the new government emerged.
Government officials said the talks focused on where Greece had
fallen behind and what areas needed quick implementation.
Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras, who also met the troika,
said the officials told him he faced a tough time at a meeting
with euro zone counterparts on Monday.
Government officials said the top priority was to convince
partners Greece now had a government that was determined to take
on the huge task, regain credibility and then start discussing
changing parts of the deal.
Opposition parties criticised the government for not pushing
for an immediate renegotiation of the bailout.
"They promised the Greek people a renegotiation but they are
promoting a tough implementation of the bailout instead," the
main opposition radical leftist Syriza party's spokesman
Dimitris Papadimoulis said in a statement.
(Writing by Dina Kyriakidou; Editing by Peter Graff)