ATHENS, Sept 19 Greece's EU/IMF inspectors
expect a new property tax to yield just half of the 2 billion
euros targeted this year, and new austerity measures may be
needed to cover the shortfall, a senior Greek government
official said on Monday.
Greece's international lenders also demand hefty state
spending cuts from the debt-ridden country next year, the
official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.
"The troika believe that the property tax will yield 1
billion euros less than our estimates," he said.
Any additional austerity measures for 2011 would be decided
after a conference call scheduled later on Monday between Greek
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos and the heads of the EU/IMF
inspection team for Greece, he added.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)