ATHENS, Sept 19 Greece's EU/IMF inspectors expect a new property tax to yield just half of the 2 billion euros targeted this year, and new austerity measures may be needed to cover the shortfall, a senior Greek government official said on Monday.

Greece's international lenders also demand hefty state spending cuts from the debt-ridden country next year, the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

"The troika believe that the property tax will yield 1 billion euros less than our estimates," he said.

Any additional austerity measures for 2011 would be decided after a conference call scheduled later on Monday between Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos and the heads of the EU/IMF inspection team for Greece, he added. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)