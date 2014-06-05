* Had mishandled mandate to modernise tax collection -media

* Harry Theoharis says stepped down for personal reasons

* EU/IMF disappointed with Greek tax reform efforts

ATHENS, June 5 Greece's top tax official stepped down on Thursday after what major newspapers said was his mishandling of some aspects of his mandate to modernise an antiquated tax bureaucracy that has contributed to its debt crisis.

Harry Theoharis had been appointed just last year at the behest of Greece's EU/IMF foreign lenders who have bailed out the country with 240 billion euros ($326.76 billion) in aid.

Greece has long struggled with patchy tax collection - a problem that abetted Greece's slide into a severe debt crisis.

Following the announcement of his resignation by the finance ministry, a teary-eyed Theoharis told reporters he was stepping down "for personal reasons".

"No, I don't feel like a scapegoat," he said when pressed by reporters on whether he was forced to resign. "Because to be a scapegoat something must've gone wrong and, in my job, nothing went wrong. I delivered results and this is widely known."

Citing unidentified sources, leading Greek conservative daily Kathimerini said in its Thursday edition that Brussels and the EU, IMF and ECB "troika" of creditors had already been informed of Theoharis's departure.

"If his departure does in fact take place, it will take the form of a resignation as the secretary-general's term is for five years," Kathimerini wrote.

Separately, the IMF in Washington said Stournaras met IMF chief Christine Lagarde earlier this week to discuss the road ahead for Greece and issues of "common interest", but declined to give details. The IMF also postponed the planned release on Thursday of its fifth review of Greece's progress under its bailout, citing "an internal processing issue".

ENDEMIC TAX EVASION

Theoharis took up the powerful position of Secretary General for Public Revenue last January for a five-year term, irrespective of the government in power.

Endemic tax dodging has contributed heavily to Greece's debt crisis but the country has so far disappointed its European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders with its performance on reforming revenue collection.

To show Greeks it has heeded popular calls for change, the Greek government is preparing a reshuffle after its defeat to the radical leftist opposition Syriza party in the country's EU elections last month.

Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras is among those who could depart as part of the reshuffle, government officials have told Reuters.

Theoharis's job was to rid the tax service of political meddling and remove underperforming officials as part of reforms prescribed in Greece's 240 billion euro bailout. He merged tax offices to pool resources and make them efficient.

"I tried to consolidate the tax system ... I haven't taken any (austerity) measures," he said. "The measures were taken by the government. My job was to implement them."

But Greek officials have told Reuters the government was unhappy with the way Theoharis "miscommunicated" last month a document which forced the government to deny it has instituted a retroactive tax on foreign bondholders.

The document, which the government revoked, sent Greek 10-year bonds to two-month highs. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas in Athens and Anna Yukhananov in Washington; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Mark Heinrich)