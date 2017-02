ATHENS Dec 12 Greece will not raise taxes again to meet fiscal targets but wants to further cut government spending, its finance minister said on Monday.

"We cannot and should not take new tax-collection measures," Evangelos Venizelos told a news conference.

"We should reduce spending further."

The minister also said the cash-strapped country was days away from reaching a deal with Switzerland to curb tax evasion. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Deepa Babington)