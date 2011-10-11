ATHENS Oct 11 Greece's Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.76 billion) of 6-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield rising by six basis points compared to a previous auction in September.

The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.73, down from 3.02 in the previous auction. Greece paid a yield of 4.86 percent, up from 4.80 percent in the Sept. 6 sale, the debt agency said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)