BRIEF-Russia's Detsky Mir says IPO raises 21.1 bln roubles
* Price of its shares in the initial public offering has been set at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share.
ATHENS Oct 11 Greece's Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.76 billion) of 6-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield rising by six basis points compared to a previous auction in September.
The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.73, down from 3.02 in the previous auction. Greece paid a yield of 4.86 percent, up from 4.80 percent in the Sept. 6 sale, the debt agency said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Superlong Japanese government bonds edged down on Wednesday, with the 30- and 40-year yields touching one-year highs, as investors positioned for the following day's 30-year sale.