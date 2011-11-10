ATHENS, Nov. 10 Greece accepted an additional 300 million euros ($408 million) of second-day, non-competitive bids for its Nov. 8 six-month T-bill sale, the full amount it was eyeing, its debt agency (PDMA) said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, PDMA sold 1.3 billion euros of six-month T-bills, including 300 million in non-competitive bids, which were priced to yield 4.89 percent.

The debt agency has to roll over 2.0 billion euros of maturing six-month paper on Friday. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)