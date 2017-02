ATHENS Nov 11 Greece will auction 1 billion euros ($1,36 billion)of three-month T-bills on Nov. 15, continuing its plan of monthly short-term debt sales, the country's debt agency (PDMA) said on Friday.

The settlement date will be Nov. 18. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

During the auction, non-competitive bids can be submitted for up to 30 percent of the auctioned amount. On top of that, primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to another 30 percent until Nov.17.

($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting by Ingrid Melander)