ATHENS Dec 20 Greece sold 1.3 billion
euros ($1.69 billion) of three-month T-bills on Tuesday, with
the yield rising by 5 basis points compared to an auction in
November, its debt agency PDMA said.
The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.91, down from 2.94 in the
previous auction. Greece paid a yield of 4.68 percent, up from
4.63 percent in the Nov. 15 sale, PDMA said.
Tuesday's sale included 300 million euros in non-competitive
bids.
Monthly T-bill sales have been Greece's sole source of
market funding since it was shut out of bond markets early last
year when its derailed finances triggered the country's worst
crisis in decades.
($1 = 0.7682 euros)
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Ingrid Melander; Editing
by Karolina Tagaris)