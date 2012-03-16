ATHENS, March 16 Greece will auction one billion euros ($1.3 billion) of three-month T-bills on March 20 to fund the rollover of a previous 1.6 billion euro issue that comes due on March 23, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The settlement date will be March 23. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)