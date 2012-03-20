ATHENS, March 20 Greece's Public Debt Management Agency sold 1.3 billion euros of 3-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield easing by 36 basis points compared to a previous auction in February.

The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.69 versus 2.7 in the previous auction. The T-bills were priced to yield 4.25 percent, down from 4.61 percent in the Feb. 14 sale, the debt agency said.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market funding. Greek banks traditionally buy the bulk of the T-bill issues, meaning funding costs do not fully reflect market strains.

Tuesday's auction will help roll over 1.6 billion euros of three month paper maturing on March 23. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Ingrid Melander)