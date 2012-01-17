ATHENS Jan 17 Greece sold 1.625 billion euros ($2.06 billion) of three-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield down four basis points compared to an auction in December, debt agency PDMA said.

Monthly T-bill sales have been Greece's sole source of market funding since it was shut out of bond markets in 2010 when its derailed finances triggered the country's worst crisis in decades and dragged the euro zone deep into turmoil.

The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.90, down from 2.91 in the previous auction. Greece paid a yield of 4.64, down from 4.68 percent in the Dec. 20 sale.

Tuesday's auction, which will fund the rollover of a 2 billion-euro issue that matures on Jan. 20, included 375 million euros in non-competitive bids.

The settlement date is Jan. 20. ($1 = 0.7891 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Ingrid Melander)