ATHENS, March 2 Greece will auction 875 million euros ($1.17 billion)of six-month T-bills on March 6 to fund the rollover of a previous issue that falls due on March 9, the country's debt agency (PDMA) said on Friday.

The settlement date will be March 9. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid. ($1 = 0.7501 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)