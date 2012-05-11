ATHENS May 11 Greece will auction 1 billion euros ($1.30 billion) of three-month T-bills on May 15 to fund the rollover of a previous 1.6 billion euro issue that comes due on May 18, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The settlement date will be May 18. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market funding. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)