ATHENS May 15 Greece sold 1.3 billion euros
($1.67 billion) of three-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the
yield rising by 14 basis points from a previous auction in
April.
The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.32, down from 2.46 in the
April 17 auction. Greece paid a yield of 4.34 percent, up from
4.20 percent in the previous auction, the debt agency said.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market
funding. Greek banks traditionally buy the bulk of the T-bill
issues, meaning funding costs do not fully reflect market
strains.
Tuesday's auction will fund the rollover of a previous 1.6
billion euro issue that falls due on May 18.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)