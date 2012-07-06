ATHENS, July 6 Greece will auction 1.25 billion euros ($1.55 billion) of six-month T-bills on July 10 to fund the rollover of a previous 2.0 billion euro issue that comes due on July 13, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The settlement date will be July 13. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market funding. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)