ATHENS, April 12 Greece will auction 1.25
billion euros ($1.64 billion) of three-month T-bills on April
17, to fund the rollover of a previous issue, the country's debt
agency PDMA said on Thursday.
The settlement date will be April 20. Only primary dealers
will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market
funding.
Separately, the PDMA said it sold on Thursday an additional
300 million euros of its April 10 six-month T-bills in a
non-competitive supplementary sale. Including the additional
bid, Greece raised a total 1.3 billion euros from the issue.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)