* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
ATHENS Aug 7 Greece sold 812.5 million euros ($1.0 billion) of six-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield easing slightly from a previous auction in July, the PDMA debt agency said.
The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.06, down from 2.16 in the July 10 auction. Greece paid a yield of 4.68 percent, two basis points below the previous auction.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market funding. Greek banks traditionally buy the bulk of the T-bill issues, meaning funding costs do not fully reflect strains from the country's debt crisis.
Tuesday's auction will fund the rollover of a previous 1.0 billion euro issue that comes due on August 10. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
Feb 23 The New York Stock Exchange will conduct a trial run of Snap Inc's initial public offering on Saturday, according to a notice given last week to stock traders, in anticipation of what is expected to be the biggest U.S. technology IPO in nearly five years.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Thursday on a perceived lack of progress on U.S. tax reform and public spending, while Wednesday's more dovish-than-expected Federal Reserve meeting minutes continued to weigh on the greenback.