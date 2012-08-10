ATHENS Aug 10 Greece will auction 3.125 billion euros ($3.83 billion) of three-month T-bills on August 14 to fund the rollover of a previous issue and repay a 3.2 billion euro bond maturing on Aug. 20, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The settlement date will be August 17. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market funding.